GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 11% against the dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $472,536.18 and $2,070.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.98 or 0.04785682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

