Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.80. 628,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 202,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

