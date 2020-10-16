GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 46.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $52,434.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00419720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002596 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

