Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $14.93 million and $4.46 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00266815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.01410643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150411 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,944,592 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

