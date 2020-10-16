General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 6.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.29. 168,922,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 97,304,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

