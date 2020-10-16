Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.55. 659,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,047,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

