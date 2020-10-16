GeoCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $440.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $594,892.21 and approximately $440.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00419359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,246.96 or 0.99193871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00026966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

