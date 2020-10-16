GET Protocol (GET) Price Up 0.3% This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $47,119.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.73 or 0.04800762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

