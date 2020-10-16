Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including $5.63, $10.42, $20.33 and $33.89. Giant has a market capitalization of $96,214.36 and approximately $6,128.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00398095 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012032 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007641 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,495,755 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

