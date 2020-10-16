GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Reaches $875,257.11 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $875,257.11 and approximately $138,150.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,345.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.99 or 0.03234588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.02215494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00420781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.01055728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00550378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

