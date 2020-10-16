GoByte (GBX) One Day Volume Hits $7,455.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. GoByte has a market cap of $195,018.67 and approximately $7,455.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003473 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 8,536,985 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.