Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Up 7.9%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.97. 5,101,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,745,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver bought 2,606,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gogo by 273.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 453,184 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 380,334 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its position in Gogo by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

