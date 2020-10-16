Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $118.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $11,936.31 and $118.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00264255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.01419145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150496 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

