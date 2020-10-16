Graphcoin Market Cap Hits $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00398090 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012030 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007704 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.