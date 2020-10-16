Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $569.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $17,170.99 and approximately $569.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01407742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150063 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

