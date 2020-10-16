Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. Gravity has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

