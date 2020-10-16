Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,944. The firm has a market cap of $950.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

