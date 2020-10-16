Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading 5% Higher

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. 446,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 710,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

