GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 6.8% Higher

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $5.35. 2,367,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 496,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 88,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.