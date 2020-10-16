Guider Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $15,128.41 and $119.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.04800959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

