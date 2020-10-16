GXChain Trading Down 6.2% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000153 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000326 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,665,070 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

