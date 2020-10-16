Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $17.34 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.