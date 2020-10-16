Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 6.3%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 180,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 243,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen acquired 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $104,855.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 132,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,180,072.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 138,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,687.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

