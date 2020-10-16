HashBX (HBX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $113.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashBX has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.49 or 0.04825794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045585 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

