Head-To-Head Comparison: Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) and China Railway Construction (NYSE:CWYCY)

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) and China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kelso Technologies and China Railway Construction’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.38 $3.33 million N/A N/A China Railway Construction $120.17 billion 0.08 $2.92 billion N/A N/A

China Railway Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kelso Technologies and China Railway Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A China Railway Construction 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Railway Construction has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kelso Technologies and China Railway Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10% China Railway Construction 2.36% 7.26% 1.66%

Summary

Kelso Technologies beats China Railway Construction on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About China Railway Construction

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations. The Construction Operations segment engages in the construction of infrastructure, such as railways, highways, metropolitan railways, bridges, tunnels, and real estate projects, as well as housing, municipal engineering, water conservancy and hydropower, and airport and wharf projects. The Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations segment offers survey, design, and consultancy services for civil engineering and infrastructure construction, such as railways, highways and urban rail transport, etc. The Manufacturing Operations segment is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of mechanical equipment comprising railway track maintenance machinery and tunnel boring machinery, as well as manufactures track system, etc. The Real Estate Development Operations segment engages in the development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. The Other Business Operations segment includes trade and logistics, finance and insurance, and highway operations. The company also provides investment services; and purchases and sells goods and materials. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd.

