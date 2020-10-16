Head to Head Contrast: DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) vs. Milestone Scientific (OTCMKTS:MLSS)

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

DEMANT A S/ADR has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DEMANT A S/ADR and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEMANT A S/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DEMANT A S/ADR and Milestone Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEMANT A S/ADR $2.24 billion 3.50 $219.15 million $0.45 36.24 Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 14.35 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -11.81

DEMANT A S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DEMANT A S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DEMANT A S/ADR and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEMANT A S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30%

Summary

DEMANT A S/ADR beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DEMANT A S/ADR

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

