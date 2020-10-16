Head to Head Review: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) vs. Centennial Specialty Foods (NYSE:CHLE)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) and Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lamb Weston shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lamb Weston and Centennial Specialty Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston $3.79 billion 2.81 $365.90 million $2.50 29.08 Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lamb Weston and Centennial Specialty Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston 0 4 1 0 2.20 Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lamb Weston presently has a consensus target price of $58.40, indicating a potential downside of 19.67%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Lamb Weston and Centennial Specialty Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston 9.24% 130.91% 8.61% Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Centennial Specialty Foods Company Profile

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

