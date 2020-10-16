Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0325 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $181.44 million and $14.48 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,827,423 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

