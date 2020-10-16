Helium Chain Price Tops $0.0102 (HLM)

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Helium Chain has a market capitalization of $139,037.63 and $76.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium Chain has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Helium Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004900 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Helium Chain

Helium Chain (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium Chain is heliumchain.org.

Buying and Selling Helium Chain

Helium Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

