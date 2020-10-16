Helium Market Capitalization Reaches $59.47 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $59.47 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00010359 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004904 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001643 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 55,499,461 coins and its circulating supply is 50,600,356 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

