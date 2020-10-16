HELIX ACQUISITION CORP. (HLXA) Plans to Raise $100 Million in October 20th IPO

HELIX ACQUISITION CORP. (HLXA) expects to raise $100 million in an IPO on Tuesday, October 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $129 million.

Jefferies served as the underwriter for the IPO.

HELIX ACQUISITION CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: “This is an initial public offering of our Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, which we refer to as our public shares, at an initial public offering price of $10.00. Unlike certain other special purpose acquisition company initial public offerings (“SPAC IPOs”), investors in this offering will not receive warrants that would become exercisable following completion of our initial business combination.”) We intend to focus on healthcare or healthcare related industries, which can benefit from the expertise and capabilities of our management team in order to create long-term shareholder value. Our sponsor is an affiliate of Cormorant Asset Management, LP (“Cormorant”), a leading life sciences focused investment firm with over $2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bihua Chen founded Cormorant, and our Chief Financial Officer Jay Scollins is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Cormorant. Since its inception in 2013, Cormorant has focused exclusively on the healthcare industry and invests, throughout their growth cycle, in companies that discover and develop therapeutic drugs or medical technology. Cormorant primarily focuses on financing rounds taking place prior to initial public offerings known as “crossovers.” Cormorant is among the most active life-science crossover investors in terms of number of investments since 2015 with investments in over 100 privately held, life science-focused companies over this period. Of these investments, over 50 have completed initial public offerings. Notable successes include Principia Biopharma Inc., Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., Myokardia Inc., BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., each of which is a public company with a market capitalization greater than $1 billion. “.

HELIX ACQUISITION CORP. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 200 Clarendon Street, 52nd Floor Boston, MA 02116 and can be reached via phone at +1 (857) 702-0370.

