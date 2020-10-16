HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $368,961.22 and $64.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00264255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.01419145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150496 BTC.

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

