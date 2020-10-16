HEX (HEX) Price Up 0.2% This Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $1.39 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00092353 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000769 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00060618 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021182 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 372,513,929,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,471,660,889 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

