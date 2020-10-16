Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Trading 19.7% Higher

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares traded up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43. 861,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 141,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Highway alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

In other Highway news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $579,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Highway at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.