HOMIHELP Price Hits $0.91 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $22,982.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00008037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 87.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01409193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150492 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

