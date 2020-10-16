Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.19

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hong Kong Television Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

About Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

