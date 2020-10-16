Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.20

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 193672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.19).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 million and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

About Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

