HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.0538

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. HUNT has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01409193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150492 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

