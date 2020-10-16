Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 18245391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.57 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $66.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.21.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Sandy Shaw purchased 164,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.