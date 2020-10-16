Hush Price Reaches $0.0853 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $861,994.53 and $123,034.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00569631 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,106,618 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

