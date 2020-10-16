Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.49 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, HADAX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.49 million and $234,672.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.88 or 0.04836237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo, OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

