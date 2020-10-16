I/O Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $180.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $180.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00582513 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00035263 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.37 or 0.02998370 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,457,323 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

