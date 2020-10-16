iBTC Price Tops $0.0003 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. iBTC has a total market cap of $17,112.60 and $195.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBTC token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 66.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00263721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00094243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.01419347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00149958 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

