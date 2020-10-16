ICON Price Down 7.5% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, ICON has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $209.75 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allbit, OOOBTC and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 569,859,070 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, OKEx, DragonEX, Allbit, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, ABCC, Rfinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

