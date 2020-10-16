IDEX Price Tops $0.0634 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and $622,253.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00264255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.01419145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150496 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,752,811 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.