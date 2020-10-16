Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of Idorsia stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.