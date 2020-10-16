IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Shares Up 5.2%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.53. 192,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 41,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.03.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 3.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IEC Electronics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 162.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IEC Electronics in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

