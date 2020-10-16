iExec RLC Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.74 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $66.95 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00007373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00263367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00094089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.01418886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150370 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

