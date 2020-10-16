iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Trading 5.6% Higher

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.76. 571,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 732,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iFresh stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of iFresh as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

