imbrex (REX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $256,445.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.49 or 0.04825794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045585 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.